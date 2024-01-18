Politics German President to pay State visit to Vietnam German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 23-24, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics Vietnam attends preparatory meeting for 19th NAM Summit Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, attended a ministerial-level meeting in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 17 - 18 to prepare for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Politics Politics academy seeks cooperation with Dutch training, research institutions The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) wishes to cooperate with leading educational and training institutions or policy consulting research institutes of the Netherlands on leadership science, governance and public policy in the coming time, Director of HCMA Nguyen Xuan Thang told Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.