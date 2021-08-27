Sci-Tech Experts seek ways to assist production firms in digital transformation Experts sought practical solutions to support production businesses in digital transformation during a conference jointly held via videoconference on August 27 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Microsoft Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Technology project helps connect doctors with COVID-19 patients The Help Me! project, a member of the National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, has been recently launched, connecting many IT engineers and over 150 volunteers in Vietnam and around the world to support Vietnamese people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sci-Tech Artificial Intelligence Day 2021 slated for August 27 and 28 The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day 2021, themed Empowering Innovations, will be held virtually on August 27 and 28 with a goal to promote AI research, development and application, helping to solve challenging problems in socio-economic development.

Sci-Tech Ventilator creator invents antiviral face mask Tran Ngoc Phuc, creator of multi-purpose Eliciae MV20 ventilator which had been presented to Vietnam in April last year, has invented an antiviral face mask.