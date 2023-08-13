Idyllic beauty of Sung village in Hoa Binh province
Sung village in Cao Son commune, Da Bac district, in Hoa Binh province is a popular destination for both domestic and foreign visitors thanks to its rustic and unspoiled natural landscapes and the traditional customs and habits of the Dao Tien ethnic minority people.
Community accommodation services for visitors to Sung village in Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
The daily life of the Dao Tien ethnic minority people in Sung village, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
A house of the Dao Tien ethnic minority group in Sung village, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
Sung village in Cao Son commune, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
A house of the Dao Tien ethnic minority group in Sung village, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)