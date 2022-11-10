IELTS, foreign language tests under inspection by MOET
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) on November 10 ordered provincial/municipal Departments of Education and Training to strictly monitor and manage the organisation of foreign language proficiency tests.
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS), one of the most popular English certifications in Vietnam, is among the tests under inspection.
According to the MOET, the lack of strict management of the organisation of these proficiency tests risked affecting the rights of test takers.
To enhance management and ensure the affiliation and organisation of foreign language tests, the MOET advised local authorities to strictly monitor groups and individuals organising these tests, according to Decree No.86/2018/NĐ-CP.
The MOET also order local Departments of Education to allow organisations and individuals to hold foreign language tests, only if they have permission or renewal issued by the MOET.
Violations made by groups and individuals in organising these tests will also be strictly punished.
On November 10 morning, the British Council, one of the two organisations licensed by the MOET to organise IELTS tests in Vietnam, announced that they will postpone all IELTS and Aptis tests in Vietnam from November 10 until further notice.
"Unfortunately, the situation is beyond our control and affects all foreign language tests. Resumption of testing is subject to approval by the Ministry of Education and Training, with whom we are working closely to restore operations as soon as possible," announced British Council Vietnam in their public statement.
"We will be providing a free transfer to all affected test takers, and we will reach out to all of you directly via email when the test sessions are allowed to resume," they added.
IDP, the other organisation, also followed suit later in the afternoon.
When the news broke, many people, especially students, have expressed concern on social media about how the delays will affect their current study plans abroad.
An estimated number of 2 to 3 million people in the world take the IELTS annually. The system is comprised of four skill tests: Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing, and is used for academic, professional and immigration reasons. IELTS is recognised by over 11,000 educational facilities in over 140 countries.
In Vietnam, the price for taking an IELTS test is 4.6 million VND (185 USD)./.