Society Vietnamese delegation in Geneva helps university join WTO Chairs Programme The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva will facilitate the Foreign Trade University (FTU) in its engagements in the WTO Chairs Programme for the 2022-2026 period.

Society Localities strengthened prevention of animal disease in coming months Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Le Minh Hoan has called on provincial and municipal people's committees to strengthen the prevention of animal diseases in the coming months.

Society Training flights in the sky over Hanoi Su - 30MK2 fighter jets and Mi helicopters flying overhead in recent days have caught the attention of many Hanoians. The flights are part of drills to prepare for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 in December.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.