Society Remains of volunteer soldiers found in Cambodia reburied The southern province of Tay Ninh on January 13 held memorial and burial services for the remains of 56 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime.

Society Governors of Cambodian provinces extend New Year greetings to Long An Governors of Cambodia’s Svay Rieng and Pray Veng provinces on January 13 visited neighbouring Long An province of Vietnam to extend Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to local people as Vietnam's most important festival is approaching.

Society Vietnam wins global respect for human development achievements: UNDP Representative UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi has commended Vietnam for its achievements in poverty reduction and development, as well as the country’s commitments to sustainable development goals (SDGs).