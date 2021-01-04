Society Five people prosecuted for organizing illegal entry of migrants The Investigation Security Agency under the Department of Public Security in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has decided to prosecute five people who illegally brought nine Vietnamese citizens across the border into Vietnam. Four of them have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Society VR needs to standardise quality of vehicle registry The Vietnam Register (VR) should build a more modern registration model and improve the quality of motor vehicle registration service, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho.

Society Vietnam to enter “elderly population structure” in 2026: study Vietnam will enter the “elderly population structure” in 2026, which will last for 28 years until 2054, according to an in-depth study of the 2019 population and housing census.