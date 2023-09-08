Image of Vietnam’s “blue berets” promoted to world
Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has left good impressions on international friends in general and Abyei residents in particular during their one-year mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
As the first engineering unit of Vietnam to join UN peacekeeping operations in a new area, it overcomes all difficulties to accomplish assigned tasks. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has left good impressions on international friends in general and Abyei residents in particular during their one-year mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
As the first engineering unit of Vietnam to join UN peacekeeping operations in a new area, it overcame all difficulties to accomplish assigned tasks, and returned home on August 15.
The peacekeepers also played an active role in the mass mobilisation work, providing health checkups for local residents, helping them grow vegetables, giving them educational opportunities, and building classrooms and libraries in Abyei.
All of the 184 members have been honoured with the “For the UN peacekeeping cause” medal of the UN and commended by the UNISFA Force Commander and Abyei authorities for their dedication and contributions.
Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, said they have helped promote the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers as well as “blue berets” of Vietnam to the world, and bring local authorities and residents and Vietnamese peacekeepers closer.
Colonel Mac Duc Trong, head of the unit, reported that while in Abyei, the force built and upgraded nearly 70 kilometres of roads, opened 15 new patrol routes with a total length of 303 kilometres, built an airfield in Diffa, and engaged in humanitarian activities there.
Meanwhile, Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 arrived in the UN peacekeeping mission on August 12, the People’s Army Newspaper reported.
The unit brought along about 300 tonnes of supplies, including equipment, machinery, and food to serve the performance of duties and daily needs for one year of working.
The 203-member unit was established in November 2022 under a decision of the Ministry of National Defence./.