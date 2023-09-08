Politics Hanoi eyes stronger cooperation with Gyeonggi of RoK Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has suggested the Vietnamese capital city and Gyeonggi province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in supporting expatriates Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, had a meeting with Lao Foreign Minister Tinh Souksan in Vientiane on September 7 to discuss the two countries’ cooperation, including in supporting overseas Vietnamese and Lao people.

Politics Thailand hopes to boost parliamentary ties with Vietnam: Official President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai hailed the effective and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai parliaments, while hosting Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on September 7.

Politics Vietnam, Laos stand side by side for mutual development: Lao scholar The Party, State, and people of Laos and Vietnam have always stood shoulder to shoulder and shared both the sweet and bitter moments during war times and in their national defence, construction, and development causes, President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Prof. Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara has said.