Society Russians in Vietnam vote on amendments to constitution Russian citizens living in Vietnam voted in Russia’s national referendum on amendments to its constitution on July 1 in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCM City.

Society Seminar reviews 25 years of Vietnam-US relations An international seminar was held in Hanoi on July 1 to look back on relations between Vietnam and the US during the last 25 years.

Society WB continues assistance to Vietnam in tertiary education, urban development The World Bank (WB)’s Board of Executive Directors has approved grants totalling 422 million USD to support Vietnam’s tertiary education sector and urban development, the WB in Vietnam announced on July 1.

Society Traffic accidents down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.