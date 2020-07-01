IMF hails Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
A recent article posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19.
Checking temperature for a Vietnamese citizen returning home from abroad (Photo: VNA)
It said Vietnam completed the assessment of medical risks, publicised guidance against the disease, promulgated the national-level response plan and established the national steering committee at an early date, adding strict control measures were gradually applied.
While major economies in the world applied a strategy of extensive testing with high costs, Vietnam focused on high-risk cases along with tracking and quarantine, the article pointed out, saying early preventive measures and the use of public and military facilities have helped the country reduce costs in the fight.
Besides, the fund further said, transparency is a very important factor in Vietnam’s success, and the multi-media approach has consolidated the people’s trust and ensured that the whole society abide by pandemic control measures. This is also a significant lesson for other developing countries./.