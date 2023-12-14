Society Vietnam sees record number of cakes from rice, sticky rice The Vietnam Record Association on December 13 granted a record certificate to the Hau Giang provincial Department of Culture and Sports in recognition of an event on processing and presenting the biggest number of cakes made from rice and sticky rice in Vietnam with 200 dishes in the province.

Society Vietnam reaffirms commitments to promoting human rights Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitments to promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with more efforts and actions to better ensure people’s political, economic, cultural and social rights, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Society Nga Nam floating market: A must-see destination in the Mekong Delta The Nga Nam floating market, located in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, offers a captivating glimpse into the vibrant trading culture of the southwestern region. The bustling market offers visitors unforgettable experiences in local daily trade.

Society Deputy PM asked for stronger efforts in combating illegal fishing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang chaired the 8th meeting of the National Steering Committee on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Prevention and Control in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on December 13.