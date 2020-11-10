World ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on November 10.

ASEAN Senior officials review preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit, related events The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting took place via videoconference on November 9 to look into preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for later this week.

ASEAN Vice President calls for solidarity among ASEAN businesswomen The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 with the theme “Making changes for a stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”.