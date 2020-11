Delegates participate in the virtual meeting (Photo: VNA)

The implementation of priorities and initiatives proposed by Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN 2020 to the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) was reviewed at the 19th AEC Council Meeting held virtually on November 10.Seven out of the 13 priorities have been completed while the implementation of the remainders is continuing, the meeting heard.The AEC Council has been realising the AEC Blueprint 2025 with the aim of turning ASEAN into a highly integrated and cohesive economy; a competitive, innovative, and dynamic ASEAN; an enhanced connectivity and sectoral cooperation; a resilient, inclusive, people-oriented, and people-centred ASEAN; and a global ASEAN.The delegates also looked at a preliminary report on the mid-term review of the implementation of the blueprint.According to the report, which is one of the 13 priorities proposed by Vietnam in an effort to better the implementation of the blueprint, as of the second quarter of this year, ASEAN had completed up to 84 percent of the set measures.The participating ministers approved 12 recommendations so as to help ASEAN reach the targets set for the remaining period (2021-2025) amidst the rapid, unforeseeable regional and international situation.2020 is a special year for ASEAN as the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered difficulties in production, trade and investment in the region. Therefore, the ministers mulled over economic proposals and initiatives to maintain the supply chains and recover the economy, approved by ASEAN and its partners - China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK).Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, who chaired the meeting, said ASEAN has become a dynamic and significant player in the world economy, becoming the fifth largest economy globally with a combined GDP of 3 trillion USD.All the accomplishments have brought in improved livelihoods for people across the region, the minister said.