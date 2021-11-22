Business Vietnam rolls out electronic invoices The General Department of Taxation on November 21 started to issue electronic invoices (or e-invoices) in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Phu Tho, and Binh Dinh.

Business Vietnam-Australia investment, trade promotion centre inaugurated Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Vietnam-Australia Trade and Investment Promotion Centre on November 20.

Business Stock market to be turned into main medium and long-term capital channel After 25 years of development, the Vietnamese stock market is playing a more important role in attracting capital, supporting the commercial banking system. Therefore the target is to turn the market into the main channel of medium and long-term capital for the economy.