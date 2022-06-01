Of the total, Vietnam reported 152.8 billion in export revenue, a year-on-year increase of 16.3 percent.

Meanwhile, imports turnover reached 152.3 billion USD, increased by nearly 15 percent compared the same period last year.

The US remained Vietnam's largest export market with an estimated turnover of 46.7 billion USD, while China was the largest import market with 49.6 billion USD.

The country posted a trade surplus of 516 million USD in the period. Specifically, it reported a trade plus of 13.4 billion USD with the European Union, but a trade deficit of over 27 billion USD with China, nearly 18 billion USD with the Republic of Korea and 6.5 billion USD with ASEAN./.

VNA