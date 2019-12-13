Society Workshop seeks to support women in Vietnamese-Korean marriage breakups A workshop was held in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 12 to discuss ways to support women and children in Vietnamese-Korean marriages who return home after breakups.

Society Hanoi finds its Friendship Ambassadors for Peace 2019 The final night of a contest aiming to find a Friendship Ambassador for Peace 2019 in Hanoi took place on December 12.

Society Government tightens management of drones, ultralight aircraft Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked the Ministry of National Defence to cocordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to request declarations from organisations and individuals which own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, and ultralight aircraft in the country.