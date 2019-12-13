Improving legal environment for foreign non-governmental work
Improving the legal environment and creating favourable conditions for better reception, management, and use of aid from foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are needed to realise the target of poverty reduction and sustainable development, an official has said.
The two-day conference features six seminars focusing on partnerships between Vietnam and foreign NGOs in several prioritised areas. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son made the remark at the 4th International Conference on Vietnam – Foreign NGOs Cooperation, which wrapped up in Hanoi on December 13.
He said NGOs have significantly contributed to the socio-economic development in Vietnam. Therefore, it is necessary to promote the application of information technology to shorten time in handling administrative procedures for NGOs.
The official also suggested strengthening mechanisms for data sharing and seeking more effective ways to support NGOs in raising funds for Vietnam.
The Government, ministries and departments should continue supporting and making it easier for NGOs to join poverty reduction and sustainable development activities in Vietnam, he recommended, proposing further cooperation with sponsors to increase the supervision of partner agencies in receiving and using aids from NGOs.
The two-day conference featured six seminars focusing on partnerships between Vietnam and foreign NGOs in several prioritised areas, namely education and vocational training; health care; cooperation between foreign businesses and NGOs for sustainable development; the settlement of social issues and war consequences; environment, climate change response, natural disaster prevention and mitigation, and emergency rescue; and poverty elimination and socio-economic development./.