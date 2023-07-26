Incense offering ceremonies for Vietnamese martyrs held in Laos
Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese and Lao martyrs were organised at the the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in Thoulakhom district, and the monument dedicated to Vietnamese martyrs in Kasy district of Vientiane province on July 26.
Held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in collaboration with the Lao Veterans Federation and related agencies on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023), the events attracted crowds of overseas Vietnamese living and working in Laos.
Speaking at the ceremonies, Le Nho Thanh, Counselor, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee in Laos, reviewed the special solidarity tradition between the two countries.
The events offer a chance for generations of Vietnamese and Lao people, especially youths, to remember and honour heroic martyrs of the two sides who sacrificed their lives for the independence of each country, thus joining hands in preserving, protecting and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, he said.
Delegates offered incense and flowers, showing their respect and deep gratitude for the contributions and sacrifice of Vietnamese and Laos martyrs during the struggle for independence, national defence and construction their respective countries.
Located about 70 km from the capital Vientiane, the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument is the place to commemorate 28 Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who heroically laid down their lives in January 1946, when the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance simultaneously attacked the Phone He stronghold, one of the strongest bases of the French colonialists here.
About 190 km from the capital Vientiane, the monument dedicated to Vietnamese martyrs in Kasy district is the resting place of nearly 500 Vietnamese martyrs who sacrificed their lives to help Laos fight crime and build the country in the late 1970s./.