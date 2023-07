Society Ambassadors, IOM representative in Vietnam deliver message on human trafficking prevention, control The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Ambassadors of Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US to Vietnam, has produced a video to dispel misconceptions about human trafficking and to raise public awareness of this issue, as well as to call for more actions to protect the victims of the evil, on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Person (WDATIP) that falls on July 30.

Society Young OVs pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Dong Loc T-junction Some 120 young overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 26 countries and territories, who are taking part in the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction monument in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 26.

Society National Mekong committee has new vice chairmen Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh on July 25 was assigned by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to assume the position of the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

Society Vietnamese university honoured for supporting human resource development in Laos The Rector of Cuu Long University in the southern province of Vinh Long, Luong Minh Cu, on July 25 received the Labour Order - Third Class from Laos for his contributions to human resource training for the neighbouring country.