Incense offering in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 offered incense and flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Nga Ba Giong memorial and Gieng nuoc hospital relic site in Hoc Mon district, Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 on the occasion of the late leader’s 131st birthday (May 19).
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense and flowers at Gieng nuoc hospital relic site. (Photo: VNA)
Hoc Mon district has been popular with the uprising of the 18 Vuon Trau (Areca Garden) hamlets against the French colonists in 1885, which later spread to other southern localities. However, it was cruelly suppressed by the French colonists.
In August 1941, the French administration arrested and sent several leaders of the Southern Regional Party Committee, including Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Tan, Phan Dang Luu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and others, to the firing squad.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and war martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The French set up three firing grounds to execute the revolutionaries. One of them was at Nga Ba Giong (Giong T Junction).
Though the uprising was a failure, it helped to spur the August Revolution of 1945.
During the resistance war against the US, Nga Ba Giong saw glorious feats of the military and locals in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune.
On the occasion, President Phuc visited and presented gifts to several policy beneficiary families in the district, including heroic Vietnamese mothers Nguyen Thi Se and Do Thi Net, and wounded soldier Le Van Cao./.