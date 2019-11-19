World Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Singapore among top 10 competitive economies for talent Singapore has made the top 10 rankings of the most competitive places for talent - the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. ​

World Thousands of Filipinos flee homes as typhoon Kalmaegi comes At least 5,000 people have fled their homes as typhoon Kalmaegi was forecast to make landfall in the northern Philippines late November 19.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit rises to 20.1 billion USD Indonesia’s Finance Ministry has announced that the country’s state budget deficit increased to 281.9 trillion Rp (20.1 billion USD) or 1.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in October 2019, higher than the same period year earlier of 229.7 trillion Rp or 1.56 percent of GDP.