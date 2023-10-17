Society PM instructs urgent search for missing fishermen off Song Tu Tay Island Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 17 issued a dispatch on search and rescue efforts for fishermen on two sunken fishing vessels in the Song Tu Tay Island.

Society ILO praises Vietnam's efforts in promoting decent work in supply chains The International Labour Organisation (ILO) applauded Vietnam's efforts in collaborating with the agency in the field of labour statistics and implementing the Decent Work Country Programme at an international seminar in Geneva on October 16.

Society Vietnam, India should strengthen traditional cooperation areas: Indian FM Vietnam and India need to enhance traditional areas of cooperation while promoting economic and health collaboration, and responding to common challenges in the region and people-to-people exchanges, especially the younger generation, said Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on October 16.