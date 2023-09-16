Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya at the opening ceremony to celebrate the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme in Hanoi on September 15. (VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony to celebrate the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme was jointly held by Indian Embassy and National Library of Vietnam. in Hanoi on September 15.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Sandeep Arya said that 59 years ago, India launched ITEC's capacity building and skill sharing programme to promote economic development with developing countries.

He acknowledged that the programme includes a series of activities in many fields, including supports for the establishment of educational organisations and facilities, assistance for the provision of lecturers and equipment, as well as training of personnel at institutions in India. Over the years, it trained more than 200,000 officials from over 160 countries in civilian and defense sectors.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung expressed her respect for the people and country of India, which is considered a cradle of the human civilisation and a land of cultural diversity.



She highly valued the effective assistance from the Indian Embassy in Vietnam over the past years in providing the Indian Government’s ITEC scholarships for many reporters, editors, and technicians of the VNA. It is an opportunity for the trainees to take part in exchanges and learn expertise and professional skills from their colleagues and friends from India and other countries.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung with delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Tens of VNA reporters, editors, and technicians have joined the ITEC programme, many of whom have become leaders of the VNA. They are also those who inspire their colleagues’ love for the country and people of India, she added.

She also thanked the Indian Embassy in Vietnam for its effective cooperation and assistance over the recent past and wished for continued cooperation from the embassy in the time ahead

ITEC programme, the leading development cooperation one between India and Vietnam, started in the 1970s. The presence of more than 3,400 ITEC programme alumni in Vietnam reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership relationship between the two countries, especially in the areas of capacity building and sharing of expertise.

The programme covers human resources development in many different fields, including information technology, public administration, small- and medium-sized enterprises, business, rural development, parliamentary affairs, journalism, agriculture, renewable energy, water resources, finance, accounting, space science, and cyber security./.