World Thailand’s fruit exports face difficulties amid COVID-19 Thailand’s fruit exporters are hoping that the negative effects of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) will soon be over.

World Indonesia grapples with dengue fever Indonesia reported 100 dengue fever deaths nationwide from the start of the year to March 9, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

World Cambodia reserves 2 billion USD to fight COVID-19 Cambodia has earmarked 2 billion USD to save the economy in case of the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on March 10.

World COVID-19: Singapore criticises irresponsible virus carriers Singaporean authorities on March 10 criticised coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 carriers for socially irresponsible actions that risk spreading the disease.