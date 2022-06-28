Indonesia advocates strong economic cooperation with Canada
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged the establishment of strong economic cooperation between Indonesia and Canada, as the two countries commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.
At bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, on June 27, Jokowi said the two countries should continue to encourage the spirit of cooperation, the spirit of collaboration, and the spirit of multilateralism to face the current global challenges.
According to a press release on June 28 of the President’s Executive Office, to strengthen economic cooperation, the president urged the conclusion of negotiations on the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA) in 2023 to send a positive signal to the business sectors in the two countries.
On the occasion, Jokowi also lauded Canada's full support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency./.