Indonesia announces 75-day campaign period for presidential candidates
Jakarta (VNA) - The General Elections Commission (KPU) of Indonesia has set the campaigning period for the three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the upcoming elections at 75 days — from November 28, 2023, to February 10, 2024.
The campaign period for the presidential and vice presidential candidates will be the same as the campaign period for legislative member elections, KPU member Idham Holik said.
Earlier, the KPU announced the three pairs of candidates who will run to succeed President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in next year’s elections.
Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have been declared eligible as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs for the simultaneous elections in 2024.
Up to 205 million people will head to the polls on February 14, 2024, to vote for one of the candidates. The next president will be sworn in October 2024.