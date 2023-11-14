World Thailand considers ban on carrying guns in public places Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on November 13 he is pondering prohibiting civilians from carrying a gun in public places, and has consulted the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) about amending the law to this effect.

ASEAN Cambodia holds Government-Private Sector Forum The 19th Government-Private Sector Forum (G-PSF) opened at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh under the chair of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

ASEAN Thailand to enter annual peak pollution season The Thailand Clean Air Network (CAN), a group of academics and activists, on November 13 demanded the Thai government urgently pass a clean air act as the country braces for its annual peak pollution season.

ASEAN Indonesia uses biodiesel B30 for trains PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), Indonesia's state-owned railway company, has started using Biosolar B30 - a biodiesel blend containing 30% palm oil - as fuel for its trains.