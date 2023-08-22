Indonesia asks for UK’s support in export of farm produce
Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan (right) holds a bilateral meeting with the UK's Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 20. (Source: ANTARA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has called on the UK to support the strengthening of Indonesia’s agricultural product export instead of implementing policies that could hinder Indonesia's exports like the European Union does with its deforestation-free regulation (EUDR).
Hasan said that he and British Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston discussed the UK's environmental policies while bearing in mind the EUDR during their bilateral meeting on August 20 on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting in Semarang.
Hopefully, the UK will not implement policies that could harm Indonesia's agricultural products, he was quoted by local media as saying after the meeting.
In addition to environmental policies, Hasan revealed that he and Minister Huddleston made the most of their meeting to discuss about the upgrade of the two countries' Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The two sides encouraged the optimisation of JETCO by upgrading it into a CEPA to explore comprehensive partnership negotiations, he said.
Meanwhile, Huddleston reaffirmed his support for Indonesia's efforts to develop the digital economy, including the digitalisation movement for small and medium and micro enterprises.
Earlier in July, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga urged the UK to implement a policy of balance, equality and fairness for agricultural products exported from Indonesia.
The total value of the trade between Indonesia and the UK was recorded at 1.42 billion USD during the January-June 2023 period, with Indonesia's exports to the UK reaching 837.4 million USD and imports of 590.5 million USD./.