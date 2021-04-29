ASEAN Indonesia, UK set up joint economic and trade committee Indonesia and the UK have completed a Joint Trade Review and inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the formation of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

ASEAN EU continues support for ASEAN’s higher education The Mission of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN together with the ASEAN Secretariat on April 27 launched the Support to Higher Education in the ASEAN Region (SHARE) programme for 2021-2022 with a budget of 5 million EUR (6.04 million USD).

ASEAN ASEAN helps Czech Republic fight COVID-19 catastrophe The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) on April 26 presented foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks to help pandemic-hit citizens in in the Czech Republic.

ASEAN RoK commends ASEAN leaders’ call for end to violence in Myanmar The Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 26 welcomed the joint statement by the Southeast Asian leaders that called for an end to violence in Myanmar and pursuit of a peaceful solution.