At the ceremony (Photo: Antara)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia celebrated its Independence Day in its future capital city of Nusantara for the first time on August 17.



Nusantara, which is 2,000 km from the current capital of Jakarta, is set to become the new political centre of the world's fourth largest country.



The Indonesian government is preparing to ramp up infrastructure projects to open the doors of the city by the time President Joko Widodo leaves office in 2024.



Government officials said the new capital will take decades to be fully completed and inhabited by its planned population of two million people and will help spread economic growth to a developed region.



Nusantara will serve as an administrative centre of Indonesia while Jakarta, with over 10 million people, will remain an economic and financial hub./.