Casting ballots in Indonesia (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – The National Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) has announced a plan to compensate electoral organisers who died on duty on the election day.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said the compensation is in line with regulations from the Indonesian Ministry of Finance. The amount is set at 36 million IDR (2,300 USD) and an additional 10 million IDR for funeral expenses for each person. Those who fell ill will receive full medical expenses coverage from the Indonesian Ministry of Health.

In the recent general election, the KPU recorded a total of 3,909 cases of election organisers at the local level falling ill during or after performing their duties at polling stations and conducting preliminary vote counts on February 14 and 15.

As of February 16, the KPU reported 35 cases from the election organising committees in 16 provinces nationwide, including 9 local security personnel, who tragically passed away while on duty./.