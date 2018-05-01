Indonesian policemen (Source: AFP/VNA)



Jakarta (VNA) – Some 20,000 Indonesian police officers are deployed to secure the May Day rally in Jakarta on May 1.



They are working to ensure that no guns are present during the rally. Protesters are also asked to conduct the rally orderly and not interfere into the city’s normal activities.



The rally is scheduled to take place from 10am to 6pm around the National Monument (Monas).



"Based on the data submitted by the intelligence, some 25,000 to 30,000 workers from various labour confederations will participate in the rally," Chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Public Relations division Police Chief Commissioner Argo Yuwono said on April 30.-VNA