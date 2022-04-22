Indonesia: Economic growth forecast for 2022 lowered by central bank
Bank Indonesia (BI) has revised the projection for the country's economic growth this year to between 4.5 percent and 5.3 percent.
Governor of the central bank Perry Warjiyo said the figure is slightly lower than the previous estimate of between 4.7 percent and 5.5 percent.
However, the bank believes that Indonesia’s economy would continue to grow, supported by increased consumption and public mobility.
Many international organisations like the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that Indonesia’s economic growth would slow down due to numerous factors, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict./.