At a polling station in Selong, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta (Photo: VNA) At a polling station in Selong, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – As many as eight political parties in Indonesia have been qualified to join the House of Representatives (DPR), according to results of quick counts by survey organisations in the country on February 14.

As of 7 am on February 15, preliminary vote counting results showed that eight out of 18 political parties in Indonesia’s general election 2024 are expected to be eligible to participate in the DPR, including the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Golkar, Gerindra, National Awakening Party (PKB), Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the NasDem Party, the Indonesian Democratic Party, and the National Mandate Party (PAN). In addition, the United Development Party (PPP) is at the threshold of 3.8-4%.

According to the provisions of Article 414 of Indonesia’s Election Law, political parties competing in the election must win at least about 4% of the total number of valid votes nationwide to be able to send their representatives to the DPR which is currently has 580 members.

Notably, in all the quick count results released by several survey organisations, the ruling PDI-P party currently holds the top position with a vote share of 15-17%. This result helps PDI-P score a "hat-trick" with three consecutive victories in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections.

The official vote counting results will be announced by the Indonesian General Elections Commission (KPU) on March 20.

More than 820,000 polling stations throughout Indonesia opened simultaneously on February 14 morning for more than 204.8 million eligible voters to cast their ballots in the country’s presidential, national and provincial elections./.