The Indonesian Aerospace, PT Dirgantara Indonesia, exports one NC212i aircraft to Thailand. (Photo: The Indonesia n Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian state-owned aircraft manufacturer, Indonesian Aerospace also known as PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), has handed over one NC212i aircraft to Thailand at Hatyai international airport.

This aircraft coded AX-2131 is PT Dirgantara Indonesia’s first export in 2023.



The aircraft with an eight-member crew flew on a ferry flight with the route from Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung to Pekanbaru (Indonesia’s Riau province) and Hatyai (Thailand). The plane arrived at its final destination at the Nakhon Sawan Air Base on May 31.



The aircraft was handed over to Thailand’s Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA) for the purpose of weather modification.



The Indonesian Aerospace has produced various types of aircraft, such as the CN235 for civil or military transportation, Maritime Surveillance Aircraft, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and Coast Guard aircraft.



In total, it has delivered nearly 400 aircraft to 50 operators around the world./.