World Indonesia opens first batik museum in Jakarta A batik museum was inaugurated in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta, on October 2 in celebration of National Batik Day.

World Indonesia ready for 1st High-level Meeting of Archipelagic and Island States Forum The Bali Regional Police will deploy 4,000 personnel to secure the first High-level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum scheduled to take place in the city on October 11.

World Indonesian firm expands oil and gas investment in Africa Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guma Africa Group Limited on the establishment of an alliance to explore potential projects in the upstream and downstream oil and gas business in Africa.

World ADB increases support for energy transition in Asia A new financing tool that allows Asian governments to force coal-fired power plants to shut down early is set to launch its first project in Indonesia following months of negotiations, according to the Asia Development Bank (ADB).