Indonesia forms task force to boost national exports
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: antara)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has formed a task force to increase national exports amidst global economic and geopolitical dynamics.
The task force, which comprises a steering team and an executing team, is aimed to strengthen the country’s trade balances, according to a recent presidential decree accessed at the Ministry of State Secretariat’s website.
The steering team is chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs with Trade Minister and Finance Minister as deputies. They are supported by 11 ministers and the chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry as members. It is tasked with formulating an adaptive and responsive export increase policy and establishing integrated and collaborative strategic steps to implement the policy.
It is also tasked with determining breakthrough steps to quickly and precisely resolve strategic problems that arise in the process of increasing exports.
The steering team should cooperate with relevant ministries and institutions, regional governments, as well as business actors and associations.
The executing team members will be appointed by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs.
According to Statistics Indonesia, the country’s exports reached 171.52 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, down 11.85% compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, non-oil and gas exports reached 161.13 billion USD or down 12.27%./.