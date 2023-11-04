Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The National Logistics Agency of Indonesia (Bulog) recently signed a contract for the import of 1 million tonnes of rice, as part of an additional quota of 1.5 million tonnes allocated from Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and Myanmar.

Mokhamad Suyamto, Director of Supply Chain and Public Services at Bulog, said this supplementary import aims to strengthen the government's rice stockpile until 2024, adding that Bulog will import rice from any country that meets the required standards.

According to him, Bulog currently manages a rice stockpile of 1.45 million tonnes, which will increase to meet distribution needs for the coming year and maintain the stability of domestic rice.



Since early this year, Bulog has distributed a total of 885,000 tonnes of rice to stabilise the market, and 641,000 tonnes of rice as part of the food aid programme for the poor across the country during September-November./.