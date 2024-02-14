Indonesia imposes 10-USD tax on foreign tourists in Bali
Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian resort island of Bali began imposing a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on arriving tourists from January 13 to preserve the culture of the "Island of Gods", reported local media.
Bali Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya said that this levy is aimed at the protection of the culture and the environment in Bali.
The fee will have to be paid electronically through the "Love Bali" online portal and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, according to a press release.
The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists.
Nearly 4.8 million tourists visited Bali between January and November last year, according to official figures, as the island continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the local government published an etiquette guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali./.
