The Jakarta Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) in its preparation routine for the 43rd ASEAN Summit that will be held on September 5-7, 2023, in Jakarta, September 1, 2023. (Photo:antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - The Jakarta Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) will secure the 43rd ASEAN Summit on September 5-7, 2023, according to a top security official.

Head of the Jakarta Satpol PP Arifin affirmed that the force will secure the hotel areas where the delegates stay, the roads they pass, and their meeting venues.

The Jakarta Satpol PP will deploy 2,235 personnel to help secure the 43rd ASEAN Summit implementation for 24 hours. There will be three shifts in securing the event: morning-afternoon, afternoon-evening, and evening-morning.

According to Arifin, delegates will stay at 18 hotels, and the Jakarta Satpol PP has arranged more than 400 personnel who are tasked with securing the delegates' accommodation areas and the surroundings./.