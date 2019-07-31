Indonesian authorities issued a flight warning as Mount Kerinci volcano on Sumatra Island erupted, spewing a column of ash up to 0.8 km into the air. (Source: cnnindonesia.com)

- Indonesian authorities issued a flight warning as Mount Kerinci volcano on Sumatra Island erupted, spewing a column of ash up to 0.8 km into the air, a statement from the energy and mineral resources ministry said on July 31.It is better for planes to avoid the pathway around Mount Kerinci, because the volcano would see another eruption at any time and volcanic ash spewed into the air would endanger planes, the ministry said.Mt. Kerinci is among the more than 100 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a vast archipelagic country home to over 17,500 islands.Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. -VNA