Hanoi (VNA) – Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been officially confirmed of being reelected for the second term, the General Election Commission (EC) announced on May 21.



Accordingly, Widodo won 55.5 percent of votes compared to 44.5 percent for his rival Prabowo Subianto, former general and member of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).



EC Chairman Arief Budiman said the ruling will be effective immediately.



Earlier, the EC planned to announce the result on May 22.



In order to ensure security for the event, Indonesia deployed 32,000 policemen and soldiers across Jakarta.



On May 17, the Indonesian police arrested dozens of terrorist suspects linked with the self-claimed Islamic State, including some who planned a bomb attack at a political event.



The general election took place on April 17 to elect President, Vice Presidents and over 20,000 deputies to people’s councils at all levels.-VNA



