World Cambodia to host 2024 Convention on mine-free world Cambodia was elected to chair and host the 5th Review Conference of the Mine Ban Convention at the 21st Meeting of State Parties to Mine Ban Convention in Geneva on November 24.

World ASEAN - sustainable minerals investment destination The 9th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Minerals (AMMin) was held recently in Phnom Penh with the theme of “Promoting ASEAN as a Sustainable Minerals Investment Destination”.

World Indonesia’s growth forecast among highest in ASEAN, G20 countries Indonesia's economic projections at 5% this year are one of the highest among ASEAN and G20 countries amid the current global turmoil, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

World Indonesia, Australia sign MoU to boost electric vehicle cooperation The Indonesian and Australian governments have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a bilateral mechanism to promote their electric vehicle (EV) collaboration.