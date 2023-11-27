Indonesia launches first carbon storage project
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has freshly launched the construction of the country’s first carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in West Papua province, operated by the British multinational oil and gas company BP Plc.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has freshly launched the construction of the country's first carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in West Papua province, operated by the British multinational oil and gas company BP Plc.
The CCUS project has the capacity to store up to 1.8 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, energy minister Arifin Tasrif said in a statement on November 24.
BP was reported to invest 2.6 billion USD in the project, with the first carbon injection expected in 2026.
Indonesia has an estimated carbon storage capacity of 8 gigatonnes in depleted oil and gas reservoirs and 400 gigatonnes in saline aquifers.
Energy ministry data shows there are currently 15 carbon capture and storage (CCS) and CCUS projects in various stages of preparation in the country with a combined investment of nearly 8 billion USD, including BP's project./.
