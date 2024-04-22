Indonesia lifts tsunami alert given after Ruang volcano’s eruption
The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) of Indonesia on April 21 lifted its tsunami advisory issued previously following the eruption of Mount Ruang in Sitaro district of North Sulawesi province.
The potential for large eruptions was decreasing, so the chance for tsunamis to occur was less likely, said head of PVMBG Hendra Gunawan.
By 12:00 (local time) on April 21, PVMBG had recorded as many as 10 eruptions on Mount Ruang since April 16. A major eruption occurred on April 17, at 8:15 pm (local time).
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) of Indonesia reported that at least 498 houses and three public facilities were damaged due to the eruption, while more than 11,600 residents of 12 villages on Sitaro islands were affected. BNPB has started sending aid to them.
The results of visual monitoring carried out by PVMBG on April 21, until 12:00 (local time), recorded thick white smoke as high as 200 metres from the main crater and no eruption was observed. This showed a decrease in eruptive activity on Mount Ruang, said Gunawan.
On April 21, from 00:00-12:00, PVMBG recorded 25 shallow volcanic earthquakes and 19 deep volcanic earthquakes.
The PVMBG team has installed a seismic monitoring station at the Mount Ruang Observation Post which is about five kilometres from the peak to monitor the activity of the volcano./.
