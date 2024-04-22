World Thailand expects to export 1 million tonnes of durian this year Thailand expects to export about 1 million tonnes of durian, valued at an estimated 130 billion THB (3.53 billion USD) this year, with most of the shipments to China, according to Minister of Agriculture Thammanat Prompao.

Philippines, US launch annual joint military drills Thousands of Philippine and American troops kicked off joint military drills dubbed Balikatan, or "shoulder to shoulder" in the Philippines on April 22.

COVID-19 case number in Thailand surges after Songkran festival The number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand has increased after Songkran celebrations as the JN.1 strain remains dominant in the country, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand.

ASEAN chief hails Cambodia's contributions to regional group Cambodia has made significant contributions to maintaining peace, stability and economic prosperity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has said.