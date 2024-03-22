Indonesia logs twofold increase in dengue cases
Jakarta (VNA) – The number of dengue cases in Indonesia doubled in March compared to the corresponding period in 2023, said the Health Ministry.
As reported by the country’s national news agency Antara, Head of the ministry's Public Communication and Services Bureau Siti Nadia Tarmizi said there were 35,000 cases logged in March from 15,000 posted the same month last year.
According to a report from the ministry, the number of dengue cases began increasing at the end of February.
Tarmizi said the mortality rate also went up, but was not as high as the increase in the number of cases. As of February, about 124 dengue fever-induced deaths were reported.
The official said global warming factors, including El Nino, have triggered the increase of cases in the local community, which will continue until its peak period in April./.