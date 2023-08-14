Indonesia: Lower coffee production forecast due to El Nino hinh anh 1Robusta coffee roasted using traditional methods in Krueng Barona Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) - Drought caused by El Niño is likely to further reduce the coffee production of Indonesia after excessive rains dragged down output to its lowest in more than a decade, driving global prices to all-time highs.

Lower coffee output in the world’s fourth largest grower, which mainly produces robusta beans, could lead to more gains in prices, which have climbed over 40% in 2023 and hit a record high in June.

The country’s weather agency BMKG said the weather phenomenon, which typically brings prolonged hot and dry weather, is already affecting more than two-thirds of the nation, including Java and parts of Sumatra, two key coffee producing areas.

In 2023/24, Indonesia’s coffee output is forecast at 9.7 million 60-kg bags, down from 11.85 million bags a year ago and lowest since 2011/12, according to the US Department of Agriculture data./.
VNA