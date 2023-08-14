ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit to strengthen bloc's capacity The 43rd ASEAN Summit, slated for September 5-7, will continue discussions on strengthening the bloc's capacity and institutional effectiveness to help it respond to challenges in the next 20 years.

World Indonesia eyes joining OECD Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his desire for a seamless and swift path to make Indonesia a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), especially when the country is carrying out economic reform in many areas.

World Singapore fixes September 1 as presidential election day Singaporeans will go to the polls on September 1 to vote for the nation’s ninth President, should there be more than one eligible candidate, according to the Writ of Election, issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 11.