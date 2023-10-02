Illustrative photo (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia to develop an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Samalaju industrial park, according to the Indonesian Consul in Malaysia’s Kuching city, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

The factory will use energy generated in a hydroelectric plant located in Bakun, Sarawak state of Malaysia.

The Indonesian diplomat said that for decades, Indonesia has cooperated with Sarawak in hydropower plants. Specifically, Indonesia's West Kalimantan province has bought electricity from hydroelectric plants located in Sarawak.

In addition, the Sarawak state government has provided education support for the children of Indonesian migrant workers.

Indonesian news agency Antara quoted Sigit as saying that Indonesia keeps promoting a mutually beneficial ecosystem between Indonesian migrant workers, companies and regulatory agencies of Indonesia and the state of Sarawak.

Last May, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the head of Malaysia's Sarawak state broke ground on a hydroelectric plant project in North Kalimantan province which has a capacity of 1,378 MW. Sarawak contributed 25% of investment costs./.