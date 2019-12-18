Indonesia needs over 2.5 trillion USD in investment to reach 6 pct growth
Indonesia needs over 35.4 trillion Rupiah (2.517 trillion USD) worth of investment to achieve an average economic growth of 6 percent in the next five years, according to the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia needs over 35.4 trillion Rupiah (2.517 trillion USD) worth of investment to achieve an average economic growth of 6 percent in the next five years, according to the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).
Of the total investment figure, the Indonesian government and state-owned businesses will contribute 9.4 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, under the national medium-term development plan for 2020-2024 released recently by Bappenas. The remaining will be mobilized from the private sector.
Bappenas Deputy Minister Arifin Rudiyanto said Indonesia will encourage industrialisation through promoting innovation and technology transfer in order to create new jobs and strengthen the domestic economy.
The country will also improve the investment environment by simplifying administrative reforms and directing the flow of investment to industrial parks and special economic zones, as well as boost growth in several fields such as manufacture and tourism, he added./.
Of the total investment figure, the Indonesian government and state-owned businesses will contribute 9.4 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, under the national medium-term development plan for 2020-2024 released recently by Bappenas. The remaining will be mobilized from the private sector.
Bappenas Deputy Minister Arifin Rudiyanto said Indonesia will encourage industrialisation through promoting innovation and technology transfer in order to create new jobs and strengthen the domestic economy.
The country will also improve the investment environment by simplifying administrative reforms and directing the flow of investment to industrial parks and special economic zones, as well as boost growth in several fields such as manufacture and tourism, he added./.