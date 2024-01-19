Indonesia needs to import 500,000 tonnes of rice in Q1
Indonesia's state purchasing agency Bulog has issued an international tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of rice sought for arrival in February and March, with the offer deadline set at January 29.
As reported by The Straits Times, accepted origins are Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Pakistan, India and China.
In December last year, the country ordered its army to help farmers plant rice after severe drought reduced output, lifting prices and threatening food security.
Indonesia’s rice output in January and February is estimated to fall 46.3% from the same period a year ago as an El Nino weather pattern hits harvests./.