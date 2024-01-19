World Malaysia’s 2023 GDP growth lower than expected Malaysia’s economy grew at a slower-than-estimated pace in the fourth quarter of 2023, as exports to China fell, signaling that a firmer recovery is taking longer than expected.

World Thai court orders Government to tackle air pollution A court in Thailand on January 19 ordered the government to come up with an urgent plan to curb air pollution within 90 days, as the country braces for its annual peak of noxious haze.

World Thailand, Malaysia bolster rail link Thailand is considering a railway connection between its Sungai Kolok station and the east coast of Malaysia to promote trade and tourism.