Indonesia plans to expand tourist tax policy
The Indonesian government is planning to impose taxes on foreign tourists in five super-priority tourist destinations.
Foreign tourists are seen on December 31 last year aboard a fast boat at a pier on Serangan Island, Bali. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government is planning to impose taxes on foreign tourists in five super-priority tourist destinations.
Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) Vinsensius Jemadu said on October 30th that in the near future, international tourist taxation will not only be applied on the island of Bali but also in the five destinations of Lake Toba (North Sumatra province), Borobudur Temple (Central Java), Mandalika (West Nusa Tenggara), Labuan Bajo (East Nusa Tenggara), and Likupang (North Sulawesi).
Vinsensius mentioned that the tax for foreign tourists will start to be implemented in Bali in February 2024. The next destinations for similar implementation will be determined based on assessments of three aspects, namely accessibility, amenities, and attractions.
The official said he believes that the flat tax of 150,000 Rupiah (approximately 10 USD) for foreign tourists on Bali is considered a globally-oriented policy, as it has been carried out in many countries worldwide, with Indonesia being one of the later adopters.
Vinsensius emphasised that tourism tax should go hand in hand with the quality improvement of services and hotels. He also expressed hopes that Bali would become a model for other tourist destinations in Indonesia./.