World Malaysia invests in workforce, talents to remain competitive Malaysia's workforce and talents must be encouraged and inspired to make lifelong learning and continuous personal development a priority for the country to remain strong and competitive in the future, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

World Laos, Thailand strengthen strategic partnership Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin have reaffirmed the commitment to continuing to promote the two countries' good neighbourly friendship and close cooperation, contributing to realising the strategic partnership for the nations' growth and sustainable development.

World Thailand ready to adjust current policy rate due to concerns over Middle East conflict Thailand's current policy rate is appropriate for the economy, but the country is ready to make "adjustments" if needed in the context of increasing risks across the world and concerns over the Middle East conflict, said Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.

World Indonesia’s high-grade nickel ore reserves may deplete in six years Reserves of high-grade nickel ore in Indonesia may be exhausted in around six years, risking shortages of the material used to make stainless steel, according to the Indonesian Nickel Miners Association.