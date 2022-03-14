Indonesia presses for ASEAN recovery at 41st HLFT-EL
Indonesia pushed for an economic revival in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the recent 41st Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLFT-EI), reported Antara news agency.
To achieve that end, integration is needed to rebuild and determine the post-2025 ASEAN vision, chair of the meeting and economic coordinating minister's special staff for strengthening international economic cooperation Rizal Affandi Lukman underlined.
In an official statement on March 12, Lukman affirmed that there needs to be a strong commitment among ASEAN member countries to discuss ASEAN's strategic issues in the future.
The 41st HLFT-EI started with a discussion on Priority Economic Deliverables (PED) under Cambodia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022, which has received full support from ASEAN members to promote digital transformation, economic innovation, and regional economic recovery.
All ASEAN member nations support the accelerated implementation of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF), particularly to encourage the operation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework (ATCAF) and Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution for ASEAN that is expected to have a significant impact on the regional digital economy through the application of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).
Regarding sustainable development, Lukman said that ASEAN members have warmly welcomed the plan to implement the circular economy framework and conceive the ‘Concept Note on Carbon Neutrality.’
Regarding the ASEAN Community Blueprint 2025, he said the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community Post-2025 has been set up to shape the post-2025 ASEAN Vision.
The meeting also highlighted support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022 for boosting ASEAN's involvement in and its synergy with G20, particularly in relation to economic recovery, digital transformation, and sustainable economic development./.
