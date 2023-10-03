The first High-level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum scheduled to take place in Nusa Dua, Bali, on October 11. (Photo: voi.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Bali Regional Police will deploy 4,000 personnel to secure the first High-level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum scheduled to take place in the city on October 11.



Bali Regional Police Chief, Inspector General Ida Bagus Kade Putra Narendra said on October 2 that the personnel on standby aim to bolster the security force from the National Police (Polri) Headquarters and the National Armed Forces (TNI).

He added that his team has coordinated with the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment regarding various preparations for the forum.

The officer explained that the security plan for the AIS forum will mirror that of the G20 Summit in November 2022, with a three-ring security scheme.

Seven heads of state/government will attend the 1st AIS Forum, including those from the Comoros, the Federated States of Micronesia, Madagascar, Niue, Papua New Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Timor-Leste.

Indonesia has invited all 51 member countries of the forum, some of which are members of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and the Melanesian Spearhead Group.



The forum had previously held five ministerial conferences and eight senior official meetings.



According to Indonesian’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the High-level Meeting of the AIS Forum is a crucial part of Indonesia's maritime diplomacy that finds its roots in the so-called "Bandung Spirit" born out of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, West Java, in 1955.



The spirit upholds the principles of solidarity, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation, he explained./.