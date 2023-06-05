Residents carry garbage during a marine debris clean-up action in the Ternate waters, Ternate city, North Maluku, Indonesia (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have collaborated to set up a centre for cooperation on marine technology to research and develop environment-friendly waste management technology.



This is one of the focuses of the cooperation that Indonesia will carry out with the RoK, Victor Gustaaf Manoppo, Director General of Marine Spatial Management under the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said in an official statement on June 5.



Both sides will set up a centre for cooperation on environment-friendly marine technology, which is assigned to the Marine Spatial Management Department and the RoK's Pusan National University to carry out,



He said that reducing marine waste and plastic is relevant to one of the ministry's blue economy policies, including cleaning the oceans through the participation of fishermen. This collaboration is the first step towards creating healthier oceans through the use of technology that can reduce marine waste and plastic.



He added the effort will contribute to the conservation of the marine environment, the sustainable use of marine resources, and the achievement of national targets to handle the volume of plastic waste.



Meanwhile, Pusan University President Jeong In Cha stated that the two countries will maintain partnership that will contribute to the international community, such as by solving the marine debris problem, through future cooperation.



The two sides with also hold student exchanges and cooperation in the development of maritime and environment-friendly policies./.