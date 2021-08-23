Indonesia sharply cuts COVID-19 RT-PCR test prices
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered to cut the COVID-19 RT-PCR test prices to a range between 450,000 rupiah (some 31.24 USD) and 550,000 rupiah from the previous maximum of 900,000 rupiah set by the Health Ministry.
A medical worker takes a swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia on June 7. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The move means that the prices of the RT-PCR tests in Indonesia will be cut between 38.9 percent and 50 percent over the previous ones.
One way to increase testing is to reduce the RT-PCR test prices, Widodo said.
He also ordered that the results of the RT-PCR tests should be available within 24 hours as the country needs speedy outcomes.
The government decided to cut the RT-PCR test prices following debates about the prices of the COVID-19 tests in the country, which were considered too expensive.
State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma has decided to reduce the prices of RT-PCR and Antigen tests to meet the regulation.
Currently, the company's most expensive COVID-19 testing price is 495,000 rupiahs for RT-PCR and 125,000 rupiahs for antigen.
This will make it easier for the public to have COVID-19 tests, which will lead to an overall improvement in Indonesia's health climate, the company's President Director Verdi Budidarmo said./.