Indonesia shuts down thousands of illegal movie-streaming sites
Indonesia’s Information and Communications Ministry (Kominfo) has announced it has blocked access to over 1,100 illegal streaming sites following complaints from the Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (HAKI).
Indonesia’s Information and Communications Minister Johnny G. Plate(Source: en.tempo.co)
Kominfo Minister Johnny G. Plate said the decision was made to honour intellectual property rights and avert the ill effects of pirated movies in Indonesia.
Pirated films have negative effects on Indonesia, he said, adding that the government is making efforts to protect its investment climate, including by protecting intellectual property rights.
The circulation of pirated movies has a long-term effect, ranging from hindering children’s creativity to the habit of using illegal sites, he said.
The Indonesian minister also requested owners of illegal sites to shut down and said they will not hesitate to take legal action against violations in the movie industry.
Illegal film streaming site Indoxxi earlier announced that it will shut down from January 1 to support and advance the country’s creative industry./.
