World Indonesia rejects China’s claims over Natuna waters Indonesia has dismissed China’s invitation to sit down for a dialogue to “manage disputes” over Indonesia’s exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea, arguing that there are no overlapping claims there.

Politics Vietnam all set for ASEAN Chairmanship 2020: Deputy FM Vietnam is ready to take on the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, making contributions to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN Myanmar’s border trade with neighbours surges Myanmar’s border trade with neighbouring countries reached about 2.4 billion USD as of December 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started from October 1.

ASEAN Indonesia targets 2,000 vocational training centres in 2020 The Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia has set a target to establish 2,000 community-based vocational training centres (BLK) across the nation in 2020, as part of the efforts to boost the workers’ competency.