Indonesia, Singapore stress importance of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar
Indonesia and Singapore stressed the importance of the implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar during a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 25.
It is an ASEAN high-level decision that must be respected by all parties, Widodo remarked after attending the Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Bintan District, Riau Islands Province, on the same day.
Both leaders agreed that all stakeholders must prioritise the safety and welfare of people of Myanmar in solving the country's issues.
Hence, the disbursal of humanitarian assistance should be encouraged and provided without discrimination, Widodo said, noting that both government heads were highly concerned about developments in the situation in Myanmar.
In addition to Myanmar’s issue, the two leaders discussed other regional ones and held that strengthening ASEAN’s unity, working methods, and institutions is important to prepare the bloc to face various challenges in future.
ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on handling the Myanmar crisis had been agreed at the ASEAN Leaders Meeting (ALM) in Jakarta last April. It includes a call for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and full restraint from all parties./.