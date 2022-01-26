ASEAN Thai auto part manufacturers to shift to EV part production According to the Chairman of the Auto Parts Club under the Federation of Thai Industries, Pinai Sirinakorn, it is expected that electric vehicles (EV) will soon replace vehicles that rely on internal combustion engines as EV requires only around 15,000 parts to be built instead of 30,000 parts of traditional engines.

World Thinktank maintains positive outlook on ASEAN+3 economies The ASEAN+3 region will remain resilient in 2022 in face of new challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economy, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

World Thailand to spend big on transport infrastructure Thailand is planning major infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion THB (45.16 billion USD) this year to improve its land, sea, and air connectivity.

World Inflation in Laos reaches 5.3 percent in December 2021 The inflation rate in Laos in December was higher than any other months in 2021, climbing to 5.3 percent, directly impacting the cost of living in the country.