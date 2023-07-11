Politics Vietnamese FM meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on July 11 on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ASEAN AIPA Caucus 14 wraps off in Kien Giang The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus, themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, concluded in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 11.

ASEAN Countries pledge to contribute to success of AMM-56 related meetings Ambassador Vu Ho, Acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the meeting of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) Commission in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10.

ASEAN Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among ASEAN members in the first five months of this year. Trade between the two neighboring countries made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and the grouping during the period.